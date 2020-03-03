LATEST: Route 60 open after car hit power pole

March 2, 2020 12:20 a.m. UPDATE: MCROSS, WV (WVNS) — Route 60 is back open after a car hit a power pole in McRoss. AEP is still reporting more than 1,500 people are without power.

MCROSS, WV (WVNS) — Route 60 is closed in McRoss after a car hit a power pole.

Greenbrier County Dispatchers got the call just after 9 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020. A car hit a power pole near the train tracks on Route 60.

Dispatchers confirmed there were injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.

AEP is reporting more than 1,500 outages in that area. The estimated restoration time is 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.