LATEST: Route 60 open after car hit power pole

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Accident GENERIC 2_1513000196949.JPG

March 2, 2020 12:20 a.m. UPDATE: MCROSS, WV (WVNS) — Route 60 is back open after a car hit a power pole in McRoss. AEP is still reporting more than 1,500 people are without power.

MCROSS, WV (WVNS) — Route 60 is closed in McRoss after a car hit a power pole.

Greenbrier County Dispatchers got the call just after 9 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020. A car hit a power pole near the train tracks on Route 60.

Dispatchers confirmed there were injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.

AEP is reporting more than 1,500 outages in that area. The estimated restoration time is 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Local airports, passengers brace for potential travel disruptions due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local airports, passengers brace for potential travel disruptions due to coronavirus"

Mercer County working to clean up dilapidated structures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County working to clean up dilapidated structures"

Wyoming county teachers kick-off read across America week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming county teachers kick-off read across America week"

Greenbrier County schools celebrating National School Breakfast Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County schools celebrating National School Breakfast Week"

Local commissioner attends national legislative conference to help improve communities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local commissioner attends national legislative conference to help improve communities"

Community leaders start online petition to fix Grant Street Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community leaders start online petition to fix Grant Street Bridge"