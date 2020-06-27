Rt. 63 closed between Ft. Springs and Alderson due to fallen tree

FT. SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– A portion of Route 63 in Greenbrier County is closed due to a fallen tree.

The Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office said Route 63 between Ft. Springs and Aldreson is closed at this time.

