Rt. 63 closed between Ft. Springs and Alderson due to fallen tree

FT. SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– A portion of Route 63 in Greenbrier County is closed due to a fallen tree.
The Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office said Route 63 between Ft. Springs and Aldreson is closed at this time.
by: Adeena BalthazorPosted: / Updated:
