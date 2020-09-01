Ruck-22 WV will hold 22 mile suicide awareness march

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Ruck 22 West Virginia is trying to raise awareness for veterans suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

To do that, the organization is holding a 22 mile march on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

The march was organized by local veteran, Brad McDaniel. He wants to raise awareness of the fact that 22 veterans die from suicide every day. McDaniel said people can support the cause without marching by donating or cheering people on during the event.

“We want to save lives and I love serving in the military and I love serving my country, and the only thing I love more than that is the people I served with. One more loss is too many and if I can stop that from happening, that’s what I am doing,” said McDaniel.

McDaniel changed the route of the march. The march will start at Glen Jean Armory, go down Route 41 eleven miles to the intersection of Stanaford Road and Ragland Road, and then turn around and go back to the armory.

There will also be tents set up at the armory for people to bring toiletries for veterans in need.