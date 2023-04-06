GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Snowshoe will be hosting a hike/race atop Cheat Mountain for the public and man’s best friend.

According to Snowshoe, on May 28, 2023, the Ruff Race will start in the Village and you can work your way through the mountain’s beautiful backcountry trails. Registration will be from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and the race will begin at 9 a.m.

Awards will be given approximately 30 minutes after the end of the race.

For more information, visit Ruff race | Snowshoe Mountain (snowshoemtn.com).

So prepare for late May and bring your furry companion to the Ruff Race for a remarkable run!