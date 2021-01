RUPERT, WV (WVNS)– Rupert Elementary school in Greenbrier County received a $1,000 grant to support workplace wellness. The grant will allow the school to support staff for their health and well being.

The grant will also allow an employee of the school to receive their certification in CDC Work@Health Employer Training. The courses will be for six weeks. Active Southern West Virginia partnered with the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health Promotion and Chronic Disease to provide the grant.