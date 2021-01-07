Rupert man wanted for escaping home confinement

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A man from Rupert, WV is wanted for escaping home confinement after previously being charged with Wanton Endangerment.

According to a Facebook post on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Dept., Gary Ray Blankenship, 34, removed his security bracelet. Blankenship is six feet tall and approximately 178 pounds, with tattoos on both arms, and the right side of his neck.

Blankenship is believed to be driving in a dark gray 2013 Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gary Ray Blankenship is encouraged to contact the Greenbrier County Home Confinement Office at (304) 647-1389. Residents may also reach out to the Greenbrier Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6634 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911.

Information can also be sent through the Crime Stoppers of West Virginia Facebook page or by using the P3 Tips app on any smart device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

P3 Tips App