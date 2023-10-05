RUPERT, WV (WVNS) – The town of Rupert in Greenbrier County is gearing up for the annual Street Fair.

Formerly known as the ‘Country Fling’ the street fair will include entertainment and vendors. There will also be a parade that will include everything from firetrucks to local business’.

The parade line up begins at 9:00 A.M., the parade begins at 10:00 A.M. All day games, crafts and pony rides will also be available.

Vicky Neal, the Vice President of the Rupert Area Improvement Council, touches on the importance of the community coming together.

“It brings back memories, including people who have moved out from the area. We have a lot of people who come back for this event,” said Neal.

All proceeds from the event will go towards maintenance on the Community Building.