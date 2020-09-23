Safe & Swinging Golf Social to help raise money for United Way of Southern WV

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new and popular event is returning to help raise money for a local non-profit organization.

After many people came out in May for their Safe and Social golf outing, the United Way of Southern West Virginia decided to bring it back. This time, the golf social will be called the Safe and Swinging Social. It will be at the Wood Haven Golf Course at the Resort at Glade Springs.

Executive Director Megan Legursky said there are still a few spots open to hit the course.

“We thought it would be a fun way and safe way to swing into the fall together,” Legursky said. “And we’re also hoping to have successful selection of silent auction to support our United Way and just get people together in a way that I know they are comfortable because people are still golfing often, and hopefully it will be a beautiful fall feeling day.”

The golf outing will tee off at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. To sign up for the event, call the United Way of Southern West Virginia office at (304) 253-2111.