Safety is top priority when it comes to setting up rides for the State Fair

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Rides are going up at the State Fair of West Virginia Fairgrounds. Ahead of the fair, all of the rides undergo a safety inspection.

Ride Supervisor, Thomas Popovich, said this involves an inspection from Reithoffer Shows, the Department of Labor, and a third party.

“We have our state inspection in West Virginia and on top of that, we bring a third party ride inspector in. They get gone through thoroughly top to bottom,” Popovich said. “They watch us put them together. They inspect them after and watch them run.”

Popovich said it is important to make sure these rides are safe since more than 50,000 people may take advantage of these rides including children and families. CEO of the State Fair, Kelly Collins, said Reithoffer Shows brings the carnival rides and continues to return to Fairlea for more than 20 years.

“These rides do not open up until they have that safety sticker on them and it’s something that we’re really proud of,” Collins said.

Both said safety is their top priority leading up to fair week. While accidents do happen, Collins said if a ride were to malfunction during the fair, that ride would immediately close for repairs and go through two more inspections before opening again.

The fair is just 10 days away with a start date of August 12, 2021. It will run through the 21st.