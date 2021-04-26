Safety measures for high school basketball tournament

CHARELSTON, WV (WVNS) — Fans will be allowed to watch the state tournament in person while following guidelines. The Civic Center will hold up to 4,000 people during the state tournament. People will need to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Executive Director of the WVSSAC Bernie Dolan said they will be wiping down all seats once the person gets up to leave.

“Anytime a seat is going to change patron in a seat that seat gets wiped down before the next game,” Dolan said. “If it’s one that people are in for the whole session, it’s only going to get wiped down after each session.”

Each school will also get 100 tickets for a student section when their team is playing.