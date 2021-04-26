Safety measures for high school basketball tournament

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARELSTON, WV (WVNS) — Fans will be allowed to watch the state tournament in person while following guidelines. The Civic Center will hold up to 4,000 people during the state tournament. People will need to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Executive Director of the WVSSAC Bernie Dolan said they will be wiping down all seats once the person gets up to leave.

“Anytime a seat is going to change patron in a seat that seat gets wiped down before the next game,” Dolan said. “If it’s one that people are in for the whole session, it’s only going to get wiped down after each session.”

Each school will also get 100 tickets for a student section when their team is playing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News