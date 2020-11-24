Safety tips while traveling during Thanksgiving

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With the recent increase of COVID-19 cases across the country, health and government officials are asking people to stay home for the holidays. AAA spokeswoman Jenifer Moore, said after doing a survey with West Virginia residents, 31% of people say they are not traveling this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Moore said for those who are traveling try to minimize the number of stops, and always make sure to have an emergency kit with a few new items.

“So extra masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, anything that can really keep you and your family safe while your on the road is paramount at this point,” Moore said.

Moore also suggested while traveling to pack food and drinks in the car so you don’t have to make as many stops. One of the big places people stop while on the roadways are travel plaza’s. We spoke with some travelers like Alisha Corbet and Chanda Edwards on how they are keeping themselves safe.

“We always wear our masks when we go in and we are sure to wash our hands after we’ve been touching things or come into contact with people,” Corbet said. “Also carrying the hand sanitizer and all that good stuff.”

“We are going to visit my 88 year old grandmother and we’ve all been kind of staying in our own little home bubble. We’ve got tons of sanitizer and the masks that are all freshly cleaned,” Edwards said.

AAA warns people to check travel restrictions before leaving.

“We actually have a COVID-19 map where it will list all the restrictions that the state has imposed including some quarantine requirements too,” Moore said. “But you want to look at from the state you are leaving from where you are traveling through any of those states and then the state you get to for your destination because everything can vary from state to state.”