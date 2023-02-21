BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new business held its grand opening on Tuesday, February 21st in downtown Beckley.

The Sakura Mankai Café brings Japanese-style breakfast, lunch and desserts to the area.

The owner, Jessica Currence and her husband said when they lived in Oregon, she was inspired by the Portland Japanese Gardens.

“I wanted to give people kind of that sense of calm and beauty that comes from cherry blossom trees and just nature and a place where you can go and get away from the busyness of everyday life,” said Currence.

Currence added opening the cafe was a year-long process and she has plans to eventually expand and upgrade the menu.