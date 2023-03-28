SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Salem-based Missile Baits is expanding its product line with a new release. The Mini Magic Worm will debut this weekend at the Bassmaster Classic Expo in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Mini Magic Worm is a scaled-down version of Missile’s Magic Worm, which was released last year. The Magic Worm, which is a six-inch long finesse bait, has a track record of catching bass and was credited with helping anglers win two Bassmaster Elite Circuit championships last year. The Magic Worm is a joint collaboration between Missile and Roboworm.

The Mini Magic Worm, as the name implies, is smaller, measuring just four inches. It was designed to go after fish that are keying on smaller forage.

“After all the bass I caught on the 6” Magic Worm last year, it was obvious that the worm is a winner. The Mini Magic is the natural progression for us to add, said Missile Baits President and Bassmaster Elite Series angler, John Crews. The Mini Magic is nasty on a drop shot when you need a smaller profile, but the big deal is that it is perfect on a drop shot wacky style.”

The new line of Mini Magic Worms from Missile Baits (Photo: Missile Baits)

All of Missile’s products are made in the United States.

This is the third new product line Missile has released in the past year. In addition to the Magic Worm and Mini Magic Worm, Missile also came out with the Chunky D, an action craw bait.