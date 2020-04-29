Salon, barber shop owners discuss possibility of opening next week

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – On Monday, April 27, 2020, Governor Jim Justice unveiled his blueprint for the reopening of West Virginia once the state confirms three consecutive days of positive COVID-19 test results below 3 percent.

City Slicker’s Salon owner Angela Crook, and The County Shop owner Donnie Snyder were suddenly bombarded with texts from clients asking when they will re-open and trying to set up appointments.

“Before the Governor even finished speaking, our phones were blowing up,” Crook laughed.

According to Governor Justice’s COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, if the three-day criteria is met by Wednesday at 5 p.m., salons and barber shops can reopen in Week Two of the re-opening plan. That would begin on May 4, 2020.

The Governor explained salons and barber shops can open, but are not required to, which is why owners, like Crook, are moving at their own pace for the safety of their clients.

“My partner Karen and I got together with our stylists and decided that we are going to start booking on the 11th,” Crook added.

Snyder explaiend there are loopholes with that.

“Shopping malls in general, there not in weeks 1-2, they’re in weeks 3-6, and we don’t even know where they’re gonna fall at,” Snyder said. “So my Oak Hill shop here can open when we hit that week 2 point, but my other shops can’t open until the mall opens.”

If they do open, the Governor is requiring them to only see clients by appointments and recommends they wear personal protective equipment.

“We’re looking into certain masks that they can wear,” Crook said. “At some point they’re going to basically hold it up…how can you apply hair color when you have a mask on?”

“I’m also on the National Association of the Board of Barbers, and they said they’re working on something to improvise if the client can take it off for a brief moment,” Snyder added.

Snyder met with the State Board on Tuesday in Charleston to see how they can go about getting PPE to salons and barber shops across the state.