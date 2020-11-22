Salvation Army Bell Ringer collect money for holiday season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The holidays are here and it is that time of year when people heading to stores will hear bells ringing. Saturday, November 21, 2020 was the first time this year workers with the Salvation Army headed out to collect money for their annual fundraiser.

“I am ringing the bell here for salvation army trying to collect donations to go towards the toys for Christmas, food baskets, utility cut notices, anything the community needs to help in case of a state of emergency,” Salvation Army Bell Ringer, Sylvia Stump, said.

Stumps said she thinks this year is harder to collect donations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s making it harder for us to get donations. Everybody is having a hard time, and I think it is even more important that we are out here ringing, so we can help and give back to the community,” Stump said.

Stomp also said all of the proceeds go towards children or a family in need. She said she volunteered for the past two years because she likes to help give back to the community.

“100-percent of this bucket goes back to toys, utility bills, to christmas boxes, to get them christmas dinners, I think they are doing a thanksgiving box this year too, I’m not sure, but everything goes back, it makes me feel good,” Stump continued.

Spending her holiday season listening to the familiar sound of the Salvation Army’s bells and helping families in need. If you would like to find the closest Salvation Army to you, you can visit their website.