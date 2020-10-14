Salvation Army faces challenges ahead of holiday season

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Throughout the entire year, the Salvation Army provides various services to those in need.

Normally, the organization helps provide food and rent assistance. Lt. Dennis Smith said they ran into some challenges continuing to fulfill that need during the pandemic.

“What we find is we’re trying to be able to always be stocked with food so that we never run out, so they can get the help,” Smith said. “We have things financially, we’ve run out of money to help with like rent assistance and hotel assistance, and we are trying to get back on track on that.”

During the holidays, the red kettle buckets and bell ringers are out to collect money for the Salvation Army. While there will be bell ringers out this season, Smith said they will also have a virtual donation option.

“At least in my mind, I’m not expecting to see a lot of shoppers. There is going to be a lot of online shopping this year I think,” Smith said. “And that will tap into the ability to gain money through our kettle season.”

Right now, the Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to work the kettle bells. Anyone interested can stop by the office to apply.

“We need two forms of ID that coincide with the Federal I-9 form and that’s why we need that,” Smith said.