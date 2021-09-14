Salvation Army facing hardship after weekend theft

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A theft over the weekend caused trouble for the Salvation Army in Princeton.

Core Officer Captain Dennis Smith said someone stole the catalytic converter out of their box truck. It happened sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. Smith said this hurts the agency and everyone they help.

“Something like this the truck is no longer usable until I get it fixed. And that just means that we can’t pick up donations and sell it in our thrift store, so it just becomes a burden on our community,” said Smith.



Smith said Princeton Police are investigating. There is also a security camera on a warehouse across the street. Smith is working to get that footage.