Salvation Army feeds Mercer County using grant money

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local program received money to help take care of the community. The No Kids Left Hungry Program is part of the Mercer County Salvation Army.

Core Officer Lieutenant Dennis Smith said they were given money while working with the Mountaineer Food bank. He said families all over the region are going through hardships because of COVID-19. He hopes the grant money will get help to those suffering.

“Loss of jobs and struggling in wages and things like that. And everyone is having to pay their bills back. And now is the time to try to help divert things. So instead of going to the grocery store and buy food, they can take these food boxes and there’s many meals in them. And they’ll be able to, instead of spending that money on food, they’ll be able to spend it towards some of their other bills that they have to pay,” said Lt. Smith.

The food drive is open Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army Headquarters in Princeton. Donations are also welcome and social distancing is encouraged.