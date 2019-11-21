Salvation Army in need of bell ringing volunteers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Salvation Army in Beckley is looking for volunteers to collect money during its annual bell ringing campaign.

Bell ringers are needed at 14 different locations around the region. Jerry Lester, the Captain of the Salvation Army in Beckley, said this is just one of the many ways people can help their community during the season of giving.

“It always pleases me to see people reaching out to help the community because we need to stand in the gap of people who do have and the less fortunate,” Lester said.

To sign up to be a volunteer, stop by the Salvation Army in Beckley. It is located at 312 South Fayette St. in Beckley. Captain Lester also said the organization is in need of volunteer drivers to take bell ringers to their locations.

Bell ringers are currently set up at the Crossroads Mall and Rural King. They will be at other locations after Black Friday.