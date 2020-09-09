Salvation Army in Princeton needs help ahead of holiday season

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — It might be September, but the holiday season is quickly approaching. Lt. Dennis Smith with the Salvation Army in Princeton said they are already thinking about Christmas and upcoming fundraising efforts.

“The majority of it comes from that Christmas effort,” Lt. Smith said.

Lieutenant Smith said he does not know if they will get many volunteers to ring bells this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We don’t know how it’s going to look with masks over their face, we don’t know how it’s going to look with social distancing at a kettle. We just don’t know,” Lt. Smith said.

He said they do not know if this traditional bell-ringing service will be allowed with COVID-19 restrictions in some places. Now, they are wondering if they will be able to provide to the community without these efforts. Lt. Smith said one of the many things they do every year is a toy distribution for Christmas.

“If it wasn’t for those efforts, kids wouldn’t get Christmas. And that’s just not right,” Smith said.

In order to ensure nobody goes without this Christmas, Smith said the community needs to pitch in now. He said donating items, time, and money goes a long way.

“They can help in the pantry. They can come and help in our thrift store. Because every donation that’s made into our thrift store and the money spent to buy those things, that money gets dumped back into our funds so we can help the community,” Lt. Smith said.

The Salvation Army is located on 300 Princeton Avenue in Princeton. Contact them at 304-425-2971. The thrift store is located on 818 Mercer Street in Princeton.