Salvation Army puts up Angel Tree for holidays

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The holidays are awhile away, but the Salvation Army Angel Tree is already up at the Princeton WalMart. Every year these trees are up to give a child a good christmas.

Volunteers can pick a child from the tree and buy them gifts. Lt. Jane Smith said this year was difficult because of COVID-19.

“We have a lot of angels that we are going to have to provide toys for. So that is why we are reaching out to the community that when you see one of these angels trees to pick an angel off of the tree and shop for that child,” Lt. Smith said.

If you are interested in donating, you can visit their website.