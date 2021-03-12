Salvation Army Thrift Store re-opening in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Salvation Army Thrift Store was forced to close for nearly a month because of a COVID-19 scare.

Now the store is clean, staff are healthy, and they are ready to get back to serving the community. Core Officer Lieutenant Dennis Smith said in honor of the re-opening, they are going to welcome back customers in a big way.

“We’ll be doing a big sale as a grand opening. So we’re gonna offer our clothes at 75 cents for each item. And then all of our regular merchandise, not furniture stuff, regular merchandise is gonna be half off, so we’re gonna do that for the week. And we’re gonna try and do some things to make it fun. We’re gonna do a drawing for a boys bike and a girls bike, brand new ones,” said Lt. Smith.

The store opens Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Lt. Smith said all CDC guidelines will be followed.

