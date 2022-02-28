BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – After 83 years on South Fayette Street, the Salvation Army in Beckley is headed to a new home.

The Salvation Army will be moving to 2871 Robert C. Byrd Drive near Uptown Beckley.

The new building was made possible through a six million dollar donation from the CARES act, signed by Governor Jim Justice.

Major Ronald Mott said he found out they received the funding on Christmas Eve, and it was the best present he could have asked for.

“I said pinch me. Let me know that this is actually happening. And then when I went up to the state capitol to pick up the check, and I actually held it in my hands, that’s when it hit me that this is going to happen,” said Major Mott.

The Salvation Army’s new building will operate as a community center. Mott said he hopes the Salvation Army can become a fun place for kids to come after school where they can work and play.

“We’re going to be doing with the kids some tutoring, some after school stuff,” Mott told 59News. “And then we’re going to have league play in basketball and volleyball. And something that they’ve just started or I just found out about is pickleball. So we’re going to have two pickleball courts.”

However, Mott also wants to emphasize that the new center won’t just be for kids, it will also have a chapel, classrooms, conference rooms, and a walking track where anyone can come exercise.

“Somebody’s always in the gym so if they happen to slip or fall or whatever there’s going to be somebody there,” said Mott. “And it’s also air conditioned and heated. So, there will be no excuse why they don’t come and walk around the gym in a safe environment.”

Governor Justice is expected to be in attendance when the Salvation Army breaks ground on the new location next week.