Salvation Army to host food distribution in Welch this weekend

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The Salvation in Army in Princeton is heading to one local county to help families in need this weekend.

They will be hosting a drive-thru food distribution at Mount View High School in Welch from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020. They are coming with more than 200 boxes filled with non-perishable food and household items, like toilet paper.

Corps Director, Lt. Dennis Smith, told 59 News they will be joined by volunteers from the Rotary Club’s Princeton and McDowell chapters, as well as the mayor of Welch and Superintendent of McDowell County Schools.

“I don’t like to say that we’re something good, I like to say that we’re part of a solution to problems and accomplishing something in this community,” Lt. Smith said.

In the last four months, Lt. Smith said they gave out more than 1,200 food boxes. They are always accepting food or monetary donations at their Princeton location.