San Francisco 49ers coming to The Greenbrier Resort

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The San Francisco 49ers will be coming to The Greenbrier Resort this fall.

According to Bob Lange, the VP of Communications for the 49ers, the team will be staying at the resort while they play games on the east coast during Weeks 2 and 3. The stay will be private and not open to the general public or media due to COVID-19 concerns.

Cam Huffman, Director of Public Relations for The Greenbrier, said staff at the resort are thrilled to host the team.

“The Greenbrier will be hosting the San Francisco 49ers at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center later this month when they stay on the East Coast between back-to-back games in New York. Further details will come from the 49ers at a later date, but The Greenbrier is excited about welcoming them to West Virginia and again showcasing our incredible football facility,” Huffman said.