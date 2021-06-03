Sanders House back open following COVID closure

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A historical landmark in Bluefield, Virginia is finally open after shutting its doors for more than a year because of COVID-19.

The Sanders House still sits on Sanders Lane where it was built in 1896. Filled with artifacts, trinkets and Appalachia history, the Sanders House is a Tazewell County favorite.

With the lessening of COVID restrictions, tours at the Sanders House are back on. Curator Gail Cook said when you come for a tour, expect to learn a lot about the Sanders’ and Virginia history.

“You will see many artifacts of the Sanders such as our music equipment, clocks, books, just different things that belonged to the Sanders,” said Cook.



Cook said there are no mask requirements or social distancing guidelines. If you’re interested in a tour you can visit the Sanders House Facebook Page.