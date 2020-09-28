Sandy Creek Expedition to restart driving tours

VALLSCREEK, WV (WVNS) — The Sandy Creek Expedition Driving Tours will start back up starting Friday, October 2, 2020.

The tour will begin at the Billips Barton Park on McDowell County Rt. 9 in Vallscreek, and will travel along the original expedition’s route. Signs are put up along the way for the group to view and understand the travails of the expedition. Local and federal government agencies, including representatives from Rep. Carol Miller’s office, will also be in attendance.

According to a release, the Appalachian area was a battleground for the French and Indian War, twenty years prior to the American Revolution . The Sandy Creek Expedition became a scouting mission that was carried out by the members of the British Military, Virginia Militia, and the Cherokee warriors.

Doug Wood will be guiding Friday’s tour, which is open to public. Those wanting to attend is asked to meet at Welch City Hall by 9:15 a.m.

LATEST POSTS: