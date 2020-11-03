Sandy River Middle School to close temporarily due to COVID-19

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with McDowell County Schools and McDowell County health officers announced on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 they have identified a case of COVID-19 at Sandy River Middle School. As a result of contact tracing and investigations they determined to close the campus to students until Nov. 13.

The closure is due to the number of staff who are quarantined as a result. There are not enough substitutes available to ensure campus instruction can be conducted safely.

Staff who are not quarantined will return to school on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Remote learning will take place for all students. Teachers will hold live session and post assignments using Schoology.

Meals will be provided for students. Details will be made available to families using the school messenger system.

The confirmed case is believed to be from community transmission. Administrators and health officers do not think it was transmitted within the school.

To prevent the spread of COVID -19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the WVDHHR and the WVDE guidance. This includes wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing, hand washing and following cleaning protocols regularly. Deep cleaning and sanitizing has been completed on campus as well as on school buses.