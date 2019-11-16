Santa arrives at Crossroads Mall

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — You better watch out, Santa Claus is in town!

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at the Crossroads Mall on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He made his grand entrance on a helicopter before hopping on a firetruck provided by the Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department. Jack Frost and the Snow Queen also made a special appearance.

This annual event is something families look forward to every year.

“We’re excited to see Santa, we come every year. It’s been 10 years that we’ve been coming. It’s like a family tradition,” said Sophie and Lucas’ grandmother.

Kids can take their pictures with Santa throughout the entire holiday season. His display is set up in front of JCPenny.