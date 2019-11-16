Breaking News
EXCLUSIVE: Interview with the mother, grandmother of Michael Brown

Santa arrives at Crossroads Mall

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — You better watch out, Santa Claus is in town!

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at the Crossroads Mall on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He made his grand entrance on a helicopter before hopping on a firetruck provided by the Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department. Jack Frost and the Snow Queen also made a special appearance. 

This annual event is something families look forward to every year.

“We’re excited to see Santa, we come every year. It’s been 10 years that we’ve been coming. It’s like a family tradition,” said Sophie and Lucas’ grandmother.

Kids can take their pictures with Santa throughout the entire holiday season. His display is set up  in front of JCPenny.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Hospice VA Care Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice VA Care Conference"

Dog Training Associate's Degree, first of its kind in WV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog Training Associate's Degree, first of its kind in WV"

GeoBee held in Tazewell County

Thumbnail for the video titled "GeoBee held in Tazewell County"

Ceremony unveils new exhibits at John Henry Historical Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ceremony unveils new exhibits at John Henry Historical Park"

Princeton demolition project will bring new farmers' market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Princeton demolition project will bring new farmers' market"

How you can donate to annual Turkey Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "How you can donate to annual Turkey Drive"