BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hundreds of parents and their kids gathered around, some even sitting in their truck beds, all in the hopes of getting the best view. Santa Claus made an early stop to Beckley, but he did not arrive in his customary sleigh, rather he took a much louder form of transportation.

After getting off the helicopter, Saint Nick climbed on the back of a fire engine and took a lap, waving and greeting eager onlookers.

David Wriston is the fire chief for Bradley Prosperity Fire Department and for both him and many of his fellow firefighters, it is always a special time to help bring Santa to the mall.

“This has been great, it’s a real privilege to be able to come out and bring Santa in, give the kids a chance to see him, and escort him to the building,” said Wriston. “We’ve been it now for several years and we hope to continue doing it for several more.”

The line to see Santa was very long and Kabriel Smith was just one of the many kids excited to get his photo with Santa. While Kabriel looked forward to seeing Santa, he also could not wait for his favorite part about Christmas.

“My favorite thing about Christmas is watching A Charlie Brown Christmas since its one of my favorite Christmas specials,” said Smith. “And Charlie Brown Christmas got an Emmy Award and a Peabody Award in like 1966.”

For those of you wondering about where Santa’s sleigh was, it was getting buffed up and ready to be used come Christmas Eve.