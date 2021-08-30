Santa Claus to visit Love Child for First Fridays in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Christmas is coming early for kids in Lewisburg.

On Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, businesses throughout the city will stay open a little later than usual for First Fridays. The owner of Love Child, Siobhan Winters, has a special treat in store for kids in the area. She said Santa Claus will be making a surprise visit to her store on Washington Street.

“The last two years, we haven’t gotten as much Christmas fun and gotten into the spirit as much as everyone would love to,” Winters said. “And I know the grandparents and the kids have really missed it.”

Santa Claus will be at Love Child from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday. Winters said this will not be the only time Santa will make an appearance.