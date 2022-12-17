BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With Christmas on the way Santa came to our neck of the woods to double-check his list.

Santa stopped by Tamarack in Beckley on Saturday, December 17, 2022, to hear some final Christmas wish lists, but for a very special and unique reason as well.

According to Santa, Tamarack’s uniquely shaped roof is the perfect place to practice landing and taking off from oddly shaped roofs.

He only has a few more days to get as much practice as possible before he has to land for real on the big day.