LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– For youngsters who may not get the chance to talk with Santa Claus in person this year, there’s a magical mailbox in the heart of downtown Lewisburg.

Letters that are dropped in the slot of Santa’s mailbox will receive a response from one of Santa’s official helpers.

The mailbox is part of “The Magic of Christmas” in Lewisburg. It’s located next to City Hall on Washington Street. Don’t forget to include a return address when you drop of your letter to Santa!