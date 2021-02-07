Sarah Thomas becomes first woman to officiate in a Big Game

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On Sunday, many people gathered around the TV to watch the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This year’s game was an historical one. Sarah Thomas was the first woman to officiate the Big Game.

Karen Miller is a local referee. She said she is excited to see Thomas at work.

“I am just so happy for her, and I am just excited for all woman,” Miller said.

Thomas was hired by the NFL in 2015, and was the first woman to officiate a major college football game. She was the first woman to officiate in the Big Game. Miller said women have come a long way in sports since the early 70’s.

“In 1972, I think it was in June, that’s when title nine came and if you look at now from 1972 to now, just look at all the accomplishments that woman have been able to do,” Miller continued.

Miller said with women in the NFL, this can change the way women are portrayed in sports.

“I think girls and ladies will now realize whatever they inspire to be they can do it. They may have dreams of being a football official, they may have dreams in being a coach. But whatever their dreams, are they can accomplish it,” Millersaid.

Making a way for every sports girl to fulfill their dreams.