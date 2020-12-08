Satisfy sweet tooth at new bakery opening in Wyoming County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a new place to grab a sweet treat, there’s a new business opening in Wyoming County.

Christy’s Creative Confections will open Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 with a limited menu. Their grand-opening will be during the first week of January.

Through the month of December, owner Christy Seaton, told 59News the bakery plans on doing party trays, shakes, cupcakes, and even the latest uproar.. hot chocolate bombs. In January, they will also serve some savory items including soups, salad and bread.

“The first week of January we will have a grand opening. There, we will serve all of our fresh breads, our artisanal breads. We’ll have soups, salads, casseroles, sandwiches. Everything will be made fresh in house, no fried foods. Everything is going to be fresh every day,” Seaton said.

Through the month of December, the bakery will be open from 12-6 P.M.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News