Satisfy sweet tooth at new bakery opening in Wyoming County

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a new place to grab a sweet treat, there’s a new business opening in Wyoming County.

Christy’s Creative Confections will open Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 with a limited menu. Their grand-opening will be during the first week of January.

Through the month of December, owner Christy Seaton, told 59News the bakery plans on doing party trays, shakes, cupcakes, and even the latest uproar.. hot chocolate bombs. In January, they will also serve some savory items including soups, salad and bread.

“The first week of January we will have a grand opening. There, we will serve all of our fresh breads, our artisanal breads. We’ll have soups, salads, casseroles, sandwiches. Everything will be made fresh in house, no fried foods. Everything is going to be fresh every day,” Seaton said.

Through the month of December, the bakery will be open from 12-6 P.M.