Saturation patrol in McDowell County leads to multiple arrests

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — On April 2, 2021, deputies with the McDowell County and Buchannon County Sheriff’s offices conducted a saturation patrol on the two county’s bordering lines of West Virginia and Virginia.

A saturation patrol is an increased police presence in a smaller geographic area. This particular patrol was done due to reports of high drug activity in the Jolo area of McDowell County.

As a result, four arrests were made by deputies:

Lisa Day, 43, of Jolo, was arrested on warrants for Maintaining a Dwelling for the use of selling Narcotics. She is in jail, with her bond set at $10,000.

Don McClanahan, 35, of Jolo, was arrested on warrants for Fugitive of Justice out of Buchannon County, Virginia. McClanahan was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke. No bond was set, but he is awaiting transport back to Virginia.

Ronald Stacy, 23, of Jolo, was arrested for driving under a revoked license for a DUI. He is out on $500 bond and awaiting trial.

Aaron Addair, 34, of Raysal, was arrested for Prohibited Person Carrying a Firearm. He is out on $1000 bond and awaiting trial.