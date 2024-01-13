WIND ADVISORY — Issued when sustained winds of 31-39mph and/or wind gusts as high as 46-57mph are possible. For our region, 25-35mph winds have been recorded with gusts over 40mph. Secure all outdoor decor and items, use caution while driving as crosswinds can push larger vehicles, and watch for debris like downed tree and power lines. As such, plan for power outages, especially on ridgelines, as overnight temps drop into the teens!

Wind Advisory through 8 A.M., Sunday, January 14th, 2024 for:

McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, Northwestern Pocahontas, Western Greenbrier Counties.

Tonight, windy conditions are still expected with westerly winds 25-30mph. These winds become more southwesterly in the overnight but still elevated going into Sunday morning. Temps plummet into the teens tonight with some on the ridgelines and deeper valleys to the east dropping into the single digits with wind chills! A few flurries and snow showers likely as a wave of moisture pushes in. Light accumulations through the mountains tops of 1-2 inches. A grassy coating for some off the mountains, especially in the overnight hours.

Sunday is will a breezy day, even after advisories come to an end in the morning. As cold, arctic air pushes in, wind chills will be hazardous all day. Wind Chill Advisories begin for Northwestern Pocahontas County at 8am through 4 AM Monday.

Advisory or not, highs only reach the 20s and winds 15-25mph through the day make it feel like we’re in the teens and single digits all day. If you are going to be outside for more than 15 minutes, make sure to cover all exposed skin like hands, face, and arms to reduce the risk of frostbite. Watch for signs of hypothermia like slowed speech, dizziness or disorientation, and feeling of sudden warmth after being so cold. When the shivering stops while out in the cold, you’re in danger. A few flurries here and there but, again, no real accumulations off the mountains tops.

Monday will be a snowy and breezy day as our next system push in from the west. Scattered snow showers with occasional bursts of squalls will coat the ground at times. Accumulations during the daylight hours will be minimum. Icy spots in shaded areas are still possible as air temps are only in the 20s. As we turn to Monday evening, snow showers continue but without the sunlight, ground temps tumble to support accumulations into the overnight hours. This is when we are expecting most of our accumulations to really ramp up as heavy snow pushes in through Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a breezy day as our Monday storm rides the VA coastline northward. This keeps enough moisture in the region for snow showers and cloudy skies. Snow will accumulate during the early morning hours and for the mountains, continue to do so throughout the day with highs only in the 20s. Tuesday evening, snow becomes scattered but a general 2-4 inches can be expected, even for the lowlands. A few places in the higher elevations of Greenbrier and Pocahontas county will boast more snow from a collection of the last couple days. In total, finding 6-8 inches of snow when all is said and done at Snowshoe won’t be surprising. There is a small chance we see higher totals as you make your way towards the northwest towards Charleston. There is still a track question to be answered so stick with us for the latest details!

Wednesday will be a frigid day far below average for January. Highs struggle into the mid 20s with frost bite threats real throughout the day. Even a light breeze will make the air sting with wind chills in the single digits and teens. The only silver lining is high pressure works into the region to burn off the clouds for afternoon sunshine. Just don’t expect to help warm us up at all. The polar air is here to stay.

Thursday is another frigid day with highs only pushing back into the upper 20s and low 30s. Breezy at times so wind chills are still an issue. A good mix of sun and clouds throughout the day but we’re dry at least.

Friday snow showers return to the region with accumulations expected area wide. You’ll see wild numbers thrown around on social media but know it is way to early for specifics as lots can change. The storm itself hasn’t even formed yet so snow fall projections aren’t reliable just yet. On our end, a few items to nail down for exact totals but with such cold air in place already and a frozen ground, it won’t take much to fall for it to cause travel issues like black ice and light accumulations area wide. If you have plans for Friday, best to expect a challenging day either way. Highs are just below freezing in the low 30s and wind chills will be colder yet.

In your extended forecast, another shot a cold air is rushing in behind Friday’s system with highs once again falling back into the 20s. This kind of weather is terrible for plumbing so be mindful of your pipes. Cover and insulate pipes and let water drip to avoid frozen pipes. If you use space heaters, remember to do so safely as space heater can cause fires if left to run unmonitored.



TONIGHT:

Snow showers at times, windy, frigid. Lows in the teens.

SUNDAY

Passing flurries, hazardous wind chills, cold. Highs in the 20s.

MONDAY

Snow showers. Measurable snow likely late. Highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY

Snow showers, some heavy at times. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY

AM flurries, slow clearing, breezy. Highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY

Sun & Clouds, Breezy, Frigid. Highs in the upper 20s/low 30s.

FRIDAY

Snow showers, some breaks. Highs in the low 30s.

SATURDAY

Breezy, frigid, AM Snow. Highs in the 20s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine but frigid. Highs in the 20s.

MONDAY

Frosty, breezy, sunny. Highs in the 20s.