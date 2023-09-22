Friday is the official last full day of summer, and it won’t feel like it at all. Low clouds in the morning for the mountains whereas our western lowlands will start the day with a little more sunshine. Temps are warmer to start in the mid and upper 50s, but afternoon highs are cooler than Thursday with winds shifting back out of the east-southeast. Highs struggle their way into the low to mid 70s. Still a nice day overall as we officially say goodbye to summer 2023 at 2:50am tonight (Saturday morning).

Friday night plans are in good shape despite the increasing cloud cover rolling in from east to west. Winds do pick up 10-15mph for a bit of a chill after sunset. We’ll see temps drop into the 50s for overnight lows and rain showers after the midnight hour towards our Saturday morning.

Saturday the Fall Equinox, or when the direct rays of the sun sit directly over the equator, occurs at 2:50am, officially kicking off the fall season. It’ll certainly feel more like fall with gloomy skies and cooler temps.

A coastal storm is expected to impact much of the central East Coast states Saturday and Sunday with heavy rain and strong winds but for us, we only skirt the outer edge of the system. The storm does look to wobble westward which brings us clouds and showers.

These will work in waves so we have some soggy chilly rain with a few breaks between each wave. Scattered showers are expected throughout the day so keep the jackets and umbrellas close by. Temps are going to stay cool all day with highs only in the low to mid 60s. Expect the same scattered shower chances to continue through the overnight hours. Western counties will fair better than those east of I-77 in terms of total rainfall.

Sunday morning mountain showers remain a good bet so church services may be a bit soggy. But the lunch time hour, western counties will start to see sunshine poking through the clouds Our eastern counties and mountains will hold onto the clouds through the evening hours, however. Highs struggle into the mid 60s with our higher elevations and those towards the east hanging closer to the low 60s. By Sunday night, the coastal storm will move back out to sea taking the gloom and chill with it.

Monday will be a cool and mostly cloudy start for our eastern counties but our western counties will see more sunshine to start the day. Temps struggle in the morning before rising into the low 70s in the afternoon. Eastern mountains should expect the upper 60s. At least we’re dry with a light breeze.



Tuesday is another mostly cloudy day with some sunshine peeking through. Despite that, you’ll want to keep the umbrella close as scattered showers become more of the norm in the afternoon and evening. The clouds keep temps cool in the upper 60s for another damp and gloomy fall day.

Wednesday a few showers greet us out the door in the morning but the scattered nature of them means we’ll have some dry hours throughout the day. Keep the umbrella close by as a pesky shower can pop up here or there. Highs for the day are kept cooler with cloud cover in the upper 60s.

Thursday we do start with clouds and a few sprinkles but gradually clear up as the day marches on. Highs manage to reach the upper 60s with a few spots towards the west inching into the 70s territory, if only just. Over night lows manage to drop into the upper 40s as clouds continue to clear up.

In your extended forecast we look to dry out for a spell but temps are not going to budge much. We do look to make it into the 70s for a good run but the days of summer heat look to be long gone. At least we look to be closer to average heading into October which should help the last minute harvests easier to work. Remember, we’re getting into frost and freeze territory so gardeners pay special attention to overnight temps the next few weeks.

FRIDAY

A few clouds, mtn. sprinkles early, partly sunny PM. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly clouds, cool & damp. Stray shower chance. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy, hit & miss showers. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY

Touch more sunshine, stray shower south. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY

Some sunshine, PM showers, Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly dry day. Stray shower chance. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY

AM shower. Sunshine through broken clouds. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine returns, mild. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY

Sunny & comfy. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine & cool. Highs in the 70s.