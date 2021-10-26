Scarecrows decorate Uptown Beckley as part of inaugural contest

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you have driven around Beckley recently, you may have seen some new scarecrows.

The new additions are part of an inaugural Scarecrow Decorating Contest. There were over 21 entries, with 30 different scarecrows decorated. Every scarecrow was judged by the Beckley Beautification Commission.

Some of the winners included the Beckley Art Center, Raleigh County Public Defenders Office, and Raleigh County Public Library.

“We’re just really thrilled with all the creativity that went into them and community spirit,” Director of Beckley events Jill Moorefield said. “I mean that’s what it was all about was building community and local news struggle trying to make downtown more festive.”

Moorefield said pictures of all the entries are on the Beckley Events Facebook page and the scarecrow with the most likes will be announced November first.