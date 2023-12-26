Kwanzaa is soggy as a low pressure system moves off to the northeast. For anyone traveling back home, expect some slick travel and reduced visibility at times. Temperatures remain above average as they climb back into the 50s thanks to a southeast wind, with those winds gusting between 25 to 35 mph as a good bet, so continue to look out for any outdoor holiday decorations.

Tuesday night continues with the showers so continue to watch for slick travel on the roads. Cloudy skies will be around, but with southeast winds, that should hold temperatures in the 40s. Thankfully, we should see the winds slowly diminish as we move into your Wednesday.

Wednesday is another wet and gloomy start as an occluded front pushes off to the east. This front should move out by the afternoon, developing more breaks from the showers as a result. Afternoon highs will be mild once again as they push into the 50s as winds diminish quite a bit compared to what they were on Tuesday.

Thursday keeps the clouds and the chance for a sprinkle or two as a new low pressure system moves across the southwest. Temperatures on Thursday will move into the 40s as a northwest flow develops. As colder air is introduced, we’ll start to see the transition over to some snow showers possible across the higher terrain and mountains.

Friday sees our coldest temperatures yet this week as afternoon highs struggle to get into the middle and upper 30s. Cloudy skies will linger along the chance for snow showers continuing. Still some fine tuning is still needed with this system, but the best accumulations at this time look to be across the mountains and higher terrain.

Saturday finally brings an end to our unsettled week of weather. Some lingering snow will be possible across the mountains, but the afternoon should bring back peaks of sunshine. Won’t be much of a warmup to begin this weekend as temperatures stay cold in the 30s.

New Year’s Eve brings in the sunshine and mostly clear skies. Temperatures will rebound a bit on Sunday as they get into the 40s for more of a typical December day that we are usually used to. With a dry night ahead, will make for the perfect excuse to celebrate the end of 2023!

New Year’s Day looks to start off with sunny skies in the morning. Clouds will slowly build in during the second half of your day but not before temperatures make it into the 40s. We are playing with the chance for some showers overnight and we will continue to keep an eye on that as we get closer.

In your extended forecast, we continue to ride the momentum of temperatures being in the 40s for a good chunk of next week. The chances for showers, along with some snow, look to be possible at times. Whenever showers do return, it’s always a great idea to have the StormTracker 59 app downloaded to get the latest information.

