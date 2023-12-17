THE FOLLOWING WATCHES HAVE BEEN ISSUED:

Winter Storm Watch for northwest Pocahontas & western Greenbrier Counties from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning.

A watch means that conditions are favorable for accumulating snow to occur, which can result in slick road conditions and travel in these areas.

Sunday sees showers arrive in the morning and ongoing showers will continue throughout the day. Scattered showers, some steady at times, will create slick travel with the chance for some standing water on the roads. It will be a breezy day as well, wind gusts between 25 to 35 mph looks like a good bet so secure any outdoor holiday decorations. Cloudy skies and southeast winds keep temperatures in the 40s.

Monday will be a slick morning commute with lingering showers. Breezy winds at times for your Monday so keep track of your outdoor holiday decorations once again. Northwest winds will rush in colder air, causing a transition over to snow showers during the second half of the day, with the best accumulations occurring across the mountains.

Tuesday sees our winds start to settle and our clouds begin to break apart as high pressure builds in. A few ongoing snow showers will be possible across the mountains, but they’ll begin to diminish as we head into your Tuesday night. It will be a frigid day as afternoon highs only get into the 20s, and “feels like” conditions in the teens.

Wednesday finally brings back area wide dry weather as a high pressure system moves in. Lots of sunshine with little cloud cover for your Wednesday, this will help get afternoon highs into the 40s. Though, keep a cold weather jacket for Wednesday morning as temperatures start out in the 20s.

Thursday once again brings in the sunshine thanks to high pressure. Very much a repeat pattern for our Thursday as we enjoy mostly sunny skies with temperatures back in the 40s by dinnertime. Once again, we start with temperatures in the 20s for the morning commute so don’t forget those jackets.

Friday starts with sunshine, but clouds look to build for the second half of the day. This will be followed by the chance for showers during the overnight and continue into your Saturday. Beyond the shower chance late, we enjoy a mild Friday overall with temperatures back in the 40s.

Saturday continues with the chance for some showers. Doesn’t appear to be a washout at this point, but busting out the umbrellas wouldn’t hurt. It’s a mild and somewhat gloomy day to begin the weekend with afternoon highs in the 40s.

In your extended forecast, next Sunday will try to make a run into the 50s before dipping back down into the 40s by next Monday and Tuesday. With rain showers possible for your Sunday along with snow showers Monday, a good reminder to download the StormTracker 59 app to keep up to date with the latest weather information.

SUNDAY

Cloudy skies. Scattered showers. Breezy. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Cold. Switch over to snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Sunny skies. Frigid afternoon. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny skies. Dry day. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly clear. Lots of sun. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Sunny start. Clouds and showers late. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Isolated shower chance. Mild day. Highs in the 40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Partly cloudy. Plenty of breaks. Highs in the 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Partly sunny. Average temperatures. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Dry afternoon. Highs in the 40s.