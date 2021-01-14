Scholarships open for high school seniors through Beckley Area Foundation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — High School seniors can now begin to apply for scholarships through the Beckley Area Foundation. Seniors can choose from more than 150 scholarships.

Melanie Stewart is the scholarship coordinator for the foundation. She said by offering seniors the scholarships, it helps lift some of the financial burden of going to college.

“Maybe just giving that opportunity to those who are not sure if they can afford it or not, or they don’t want to take out a bunch of loans for school. So it allows them to have some funds there that can get them through actually two years or even four years,” Stewart said.

Stewart also said seniors must have the FAFSA filled out in order to complete their applications. To apply for their scholarships, visit their website.