School administrators talk difficulties switching from online to in-person learning

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– With the ongoing pandemic, many schools continue to switch from in person to online learning. But school administrators said it’s very difficult to do.

Gary Hough is the superintendent at Fayette County Schools. He said the biggest challenge is the ongoing internet broadband issues.

“We still have students that have trouble connecting in the home environment due to our broadband capabilities here in the state. So we have students who still struggle with that issue,” Hough said.

Hough said they will continue to inform parents via social media to give them the latest updates. He also asked that you reach out to your child’s school if they are having any issues.