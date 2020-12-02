School boards in 2 WV counties reject charter school bid

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — School boards in two West Virginia counties have separately denied an application for the state’s first charter school.

News outlets report the boards of education in Monongalia and Preston counties rejected the bid Monday by the West Virginia Academy. The Monongalia County board says the academy’s application failed to meet seven of 10 benchmarks established by the state. That includes inadequate financial and facilities plans. The academy would have located in Morgantown while recruiting students from across Monongalia County and portions of nearby Preston and Marion counties.

Governor Jim Justice signed a bill last year that allows for the creation of charter schools.