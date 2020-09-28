School bus driver tests positive for COVID-19 in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Board of Education announced there is a school bus driver who tested positive for COVID-19. The discovery was made on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

A release on Monday morning stated students and staff who are known to be exposed were notified to quarantine. Contact tracing is under way by the Mercer County Health Department.

Deep cleaning and disinfecting is being done on all affected areas. Mercer County was in Green on the County Alert System map on Saturday. It remained in Green on Monday morning.