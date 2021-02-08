School counselor talks importance of filing out FAFSA forms

HICO, WV (WVNS)– According to the Higher Education Policy Commission, FAFSA completions are down 22% as of February 3, 2021. While this school year is anything but normal, local school counselors like Christina Persinger, are still urging students and parents not to forget to fill out their forms.

“It really is the key that opens up the door to financial aid,” Persinger said. “It serves as the application for most financial aid from Federal and State programs to colleges and universities. So, it’s pretty important.”

Another form of financial aid for seniors is the Promise Scholarship. The scholarship is given to students who achieve academic excellence. Persinger said students need to keep in mind they can still apply for the scholarship, even if your grades aren’t high enough yet.

“The really neat thing about the Promise Scholarship is that those students don’t have to meet the requirements at this time,” Persinger said. “So, they can complete their FAFSA and apply for the Promise Scholarship and then they have actually until July and August to meet those testing requirements.”

Persinger encourages everyone to fill out FAFSA forms, even if you aren’t sure if you will receive financial aid.

“What’s important, and I tell families this all the time, that your circumstances change,” Persinger said. “You may think that you’re not going to qualify, or you may think that you may not need help, but your circumstances may change and you may qualify for assistance even though you didn’t anticipate that you would.”

The deadline for both the FAFSA and the Promise Scholarship is March 1, 2021.