School counselors remind parents to talk to children after tragic events

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — On, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 Greenbrier County School administrators announced several victims of a house fire were students at Frankfort Elementary. In total, five children were victims.

With many grieving those losses, school counselors, like Christine Barnett, are telling parents to check-in with their children to make sure they are okay. She said do not be afraid to tell them the truth.

“Well it’s really important to just be truthful and to give all the kids the information that you have,” Barnett said. “Be really simple with it, tell them what happened and just be there to validate answer any questions and know that you don’t have to know it all. It’s okay to say I don’t know.”

Barnett said parents should also keep an eye out for any behavior changes after a tragic event.

“I think it’s important to make sure kids are continuing to be themselves,” Barnett said. “If we are noticing anything, like behavior changes, mood changes, isolation, they are not enjoying things they use to then it’s time to talk and reach out.”

Barnett is also one of the in-school counselors. She said even though schools are learning remotely right now, students and parents can set up appointments with them to talk.