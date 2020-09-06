School is about to start, but it will look very different this year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The 2020 school year will look a little different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Raleigh County is one of the counties that will have in-person learning on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2020.

Cresent Elementary School’s Principal Theresa Lewis said they will follow all the guidelines put in place to keep everyone safe.

“Recesses will be scheduled by class time. Children will wear masks,” Lewis said. “We will be washing and hand sanitizing. The county has provided us sanitation backpacks. Our bathrooms will be sanitized every hour on the hour.”

Face masks are now a normal part of life but to make things a little more fun, students are encouraged to show their personality with their mask.

“A mask is kind of a clothing accessory now, so we welcome students to be creative and wear the kind of mask that is going to make them happy and comfortable,” Lewis said.

On top of their typical work load, teachers will now create lesson plans around social distancing and the COVID-19 virus.

“We will do lots and lots of lessons on hand washing and the importance of staying away from one another but as far as school goes it’s going to be business as usual from day one,” Lewis said.

And if a student becomes sick during the school day, school leaders have a plan.

“We will have an isolation room with a C.N.A manning that room to make sure that they are safe and comfortable until their parents pick them up,” Lewis said.