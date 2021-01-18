School social workers say in-person learning is better to serve students

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Students and teachers across the Mountain State are getting ready to go back to in-person learning starting Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

In Raleigh County, students will continue with the blended learning model they had before the winter vacation.

Beckley Stratton Middle School Social Worker, Ashley Hawkins, said it is vital to get back to in- person learning to be able to better provide the services they offer.

“Such as providing them with the extra food and snack bags, and providing them with clothing items if they need them or school supplies items like that they may need,” Hawkins said. “It’s really hard for us to deliver those services whenever all of our students are virtual.”

Hawkins also said a challenge during virtual learning is being able to check on the students’ mental health during the pandemic.