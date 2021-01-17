School therapist explains how to see signs of depression and isolation in students

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– School changeD a lot over the past year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many students are no longer in the classroom. But how are children affected since they are not engaging with other children?

Dr. Kristi Dumas is the owner of Dumas Physiology Collective. She said she saw a rise in anxiety in parents and children who come into her office.

“I think that virtual learning, home schooling, and physically distancing is really having a different effect on every kid. It is important to understand how important socialization is as a child and a production citizen,” Dr. Dumas said.

Dr. Dumas said going to school virtually can have a negative impact on many students who are already suffering from adjustments.

“Being virtually home schooled can definitely have some navigate impacts for children who are already are having problems with adjustment. We all need that interaction and contact, so it can very easily impact children,” Dr. Dumas continued.

Dr. Dumas also said seeing signs of depression or isolation may be different in a child than it is in an adult. Dr. Dumas provided some tips on how parents can see the signs.

“Looking for irritability not wanting to participate in activities that may happen inside the home or outside the home,” Dr. Dumas said. “Refusal to come to the table or their study area for virtual learning. Crying, withdraw, lack of responses lethargy. There are lots of signs that parents can look for. And remember it does not look like the symptoms that we would see in adults.”

Dr. Dumas recommends to take this time to talk with your kids, building up their communication skills.

Dr. Dumas also wants to remind parents it is important for them to also take care of themselves. One way they can do that is by taking a few minutes to catch their breathe and recharge.